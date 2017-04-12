Putin approves Russia’s intention to improve relations with US

Russian President Vladimir Putin during a meeting with the US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov confirmed that Russia intends to solve the existing problems with the United States. This was announced by Lavrov, reports ITAR-TASS.
"There are a lot of problems, including those that still remain as delayed-action bombs during Barack Obama's administration. We need to make efforts to overcome these obstacles. Today Russian President Vladimir Putin have confirmed that we such an intention, "he said.