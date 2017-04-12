News
Lavrov: Attempts to hinder cooperation between Moscow and Washington are unrealistic
22:59, 12.04.2017
Region:World News, Russia
Theme: Politics

It is unrealistic to hinder the cooperation between Moscow and Washington and intensify the confrontation, said the Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov during the joint press conference with the US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, reports RIA Novosti.

"We can see attempts to hinder our cooperation and escalate the confrontation. We believe that this approach is unrealistic, "he said. According to Lavrov, "the history has proven, that when Moscow and Washington cooperate, it becomes beneficial not only” for their people but also “for the entire world."
 

