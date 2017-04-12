Moscow and Washington have different views on chemical attack in Syria, said the US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson during his meeting with the Russian President Vladimir Putin and the Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.
Tillerson statetd, that Washington has evidences that the Syrian government used chemical weapons. “The perspective from the US supported by the facts we have are conclusive: that the recent chemical attack carried out in Syria was planned and was directed and executed by Syrian regime forces,” Tillerson said, "he said.
According to Lavrov, Washington and Moscow have different views on the issue of the involvement of Damascus in using the toxic substances in Idlib. Russia does not try to defend anyone, but rather suggests to send a group of experts to Shayrat military airfield, he said. "We insist that there should take place an objective investigation of April 4 case. "