Russia is ready to resume agreement with US on preventing incidents in Syria

Russia is ready to resume agreement with the US on preventing incidents in Syria, if both countries use the armed forces for the fight against terrorism, said the Russian President Vladimir Putin during his meeting with the US Secretary of Rex Tilerson, informs the Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.
The restoration of the agreement is possible if "the original purpose of Russia's Airspace Forces and the air forces of the American Coalition - the fight against the IS, Jabhat Al-Nusra and other anti-terrorist organizations - gets confirmed," Lavrov said. Russia suspended the agreement, after the US had bombarded the Syrian airbase.