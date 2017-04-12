Lavrov: Russia has hopes neither with Bashar al-Assad nor with anyone else in Syria

We should realize the removal of the Syrian President Bashar Assad in an organized way, and it will take some time. This was stated by US Secretary of Rex Tillerson during the negotiations with the Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

“It is clear to all of us that the reign of the Assad family is coming to an end; but the question of how that ends and the transition itself could be very important,” Tillerson said, adding that Russia “as their closest ally in the conflict perhaps has the best means of helping Assad recognize this reality."

The Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, explained the position of Russia, stating that Russia has hopes neither with Assad, nor with anyone else in Syria. According to Lavrov, all the Syrians should "agree" on that. " Our position is clear — to implement commitments that intra-Syrian dialogue must be all-inclusive," he stressed.