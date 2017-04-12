Russia and US stand for implementation of UN Security Council resolution on Korean issue

Russia and the United States are in favor of strict implementation of the UN Security Council resolution on the Korean issue, said the Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov after his meeting with the US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, reported RIA Novosti.
"We also discussed the Korean issue. Both Russia and the US are in favor of strict implementation of the UN Security Council resolution adopted on this issue. Today we discussed how to find ways to get out of this spiral of confrontations and move on to create conditions for negotiations and resolve the issue of denuclearization of the Korean peninsula by means of political and diplomatic efforts, "Lavrov said.