Russia blocks UN Security Council resolution on Syria

A UN Security Council resolution on Syria has been vetoed by Russia, as a permanent member of the Security Council.
A draft resolution regarding investigating the recent chemical attack in Syria—and which was introduced by the UK, France, and the US—was blocked by Russia on Wednesday, reported RIA Novosti news agency of Russia.
The resolution asked the Syrian government to provide flight plans and logs of its military operations on the day of the incident and for the country to open its airbases to UN investigators.
Earlier, Russia had introduced its version of this resolution. The Russian MFA had stressed that the objective of this version was the actual conduct of an investigation, and not a designation of the guilty prior to ascertaining the facts.