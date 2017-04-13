Trump: Tillerson's meetings in Russia goes better than anticipated

U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson's meetings in Russia went better than anticipated, U.S. President Donald Trump stated at a joint press conference with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.

“I think Tillerson had a very successful meeting in Russia. We'll see. We'll see the end result, which will be in a long period of time perhaps. But the end result is what's most important, not just talk. And I think that based on everything I'm hearing, things went pretty well, maybe better than anticipated,” Trump said.

He noted that they may be at an all-time low in terms of relationship with Russia.

“It would be wonderful as we were discussing just a little while ago, if NATO and our country could get along with Russia. Right now we're not getting along with Russia at all,” Trump said adding that “Putin is the leader of Russia. Russia is a strong country. We're a very, very strong country. We're going to see how that all works out.”