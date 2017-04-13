News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
April 13
USD
486.57
EUR
516.06
RUB
8.57
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
April 13
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
486.57
EUR
516.06
RUB
8.57
Show news feed
Newspaper: Russia has begun policy of withdrawal regarding Karabakh conflict?
10:25, 13.04.2017
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Major diplomatic efforts will be required from the superpowers in order to overcome the current Russian-American tension, but this could adversely affect their attention toward other conflicts.

German analyst Alexander Rahr told the aforesaid to 168 Zham (Hour) newspaper of Armenia, as he reflected on the aforesaid tension’s potential impact on the present-day situation at the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone.

And as per Turkish analyst Cengiz Aktar, solely Azerbaijan, which pursues clear objectives in this conflict, may try to take advantage of this situation.

But he does not believe that Russia will test US President Donald Trump at the Karabakh conflict zone because, in his view, Russia has already begun a policy of withdrawal regarding this conflict.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Georgia political scientist: Tbilisi is interested in pacific settlement of Karabakh conflict
A stable region is important for everyone…
 OSCE wants to see peaceful and durable settlement in Karabakh
The renewed escalation of violence intensified crisis management…
 US ambassador to Azerbaijan: Karabakh conflict has gone on for too long
It is essential that the parties come together and work towards finding a peaceful settlement to this conflict…
 Newspaper: Russia to be removed from Karabakh peace talks?
Russian analyst Grigory Trofimchuk said the US will present its own approach to this conflict…
 Russian journalist: I am not going to apologize for visiting Karabakh
“I am not going to change my position which is well-known...
 Belgium MPs that visited Karabakh issue open letter to Azerbaijan ambassador
For 26 years, this self-proclaimed Republic claims its independence from your country…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news