Newspaper: Russia has begun policy of withdrawal regarding Karabakh conflict?

YEREVAN. – Major diplomatic efforts will be required from the superpowers in order to overcome the current Russian-American tension, but this could adversely affect their attention toward other conflicts.
German analyst Alexander Rahr told the aforesaid to 168 Zham (Hour) newspaper of Armenia, as he reflected on the aforesaid tension’s potential impact on the present-day situation at the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone.
And as per Turkish analyst Cengiz Aktar, solely Azerbaijan, which pursues clear objectives in this conflict, may try to take advantage of this situation.
But he does not believe that Russia will test US President Donald Trump at the Karabakh conflict zone because, in his view, Russia has already begun a policy of withdrawal regarding this conflict.