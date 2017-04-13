Karabakh army: Azerbaijan fired around 300 shots at night

STEPANAKERT. – The adversary violated the ceasefire along the line of contact between the Karabakh and Azerbaijani opposing forces more than 25 times, from late Wednesday night to early Thursday morning.
During this time the Azerbaijani armed forces fired about 300 shots toward the position-holders of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR) Defense Army, and with different-caliber shooting weapons, the defense army informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.
The Artsakh defense army vanguard units, however, continue to have full control of the frontline and confidently carry out their military watch.