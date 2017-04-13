News
Swiss ambassador to Azerbaijan urges parties to Karabakh conflict to hold meaningful peace talks
12:09, 13.04.2017
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Switzerland very strongly supports the efforts of the OSCE Minsk Group for peaceful resolution of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, Swiss Ambassador to Azerbaijan Philipp Stalder told Trend news agency of Azerbaijan.

“We think that both conflicting sides should sit down at the negotiation table and hold meaningful peace negotiations in a more structured way,” the ambassador said. “Of course, any conflict has negative impact on the neighboring countries and the whole region and that is, unfortunately, also the case for the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.”

Հայերեն and Русский
