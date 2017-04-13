US married couple kills son after watching “Manchester by the Sea”

A married couple decided to kill their 16-year-old son after watching the Oscar-winning movie “Manchester by the Sea,” Sky News reported quoting U.S. prosecutors.
According to the Chenango County District Attorney Joseph McBride, Earnest and Heather Franklin murdered their adoptive son within two hours of watching the film.
“That night, according to this defendant, she watched a movie called Manchester by the Sea,” Mr. McBride told the New York judge.
It was noted that after the murder they tried to cover up the crime with a fire.