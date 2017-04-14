News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
April 14
USD
486.59
EUR
517.78
RUB
8.6
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
April 14
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
486.59
EUR
517.78
RUB
8.6
Show news feed
Positive dynamics observed in treatment of soldier wounded in April war
00:15, 14.04.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

Compulsory military serviceman Avetis Zargaryan, who left for Moscow on January 26 after being wounded during the four-day April war, is continuing his intensive rehabilitation treatment, the Facebook page of the Armenian Wounded Heroes Fund (“AWHF”) reads.

Avetisyan has been in Moscow for over two months now, positive dynamics being observed in his treatment. The serviceman, who couldn't move after the April war, is already able to move his legs and hands.

At the very beginning, it was planned to send Avetisyan to India for continuing his treatment there. However, the representatives of the Armenian Defense Ministry were not able to find a plane. In fact, all the expenses for the serviceman's treatment are covered by AWHF, but even in such conditions the ministry didn't give itself trouble to find a plane.

Avetis Zargaryan sustained jaw and spine injuries during the battles in Talish on April 4 last year. Next day Avetis was taken to the Central Clinical Military Hospital of the Armenian Defense Ministry by helicopter.

The serviceman had come from Russia to serve in the Armenian army. 

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Karabakh army: Azerbaijan fired around 300 shots at night
The Artsakh defense army, however, continues to have full control of the frontline…
 Karabakh army: Azerbaijan fired around 400 shots at night
The Artsakh defense army, however, refrained from taking actions in response…
 Sao Paolo hosts event commemorating victims of Azerbaijani aggression
A liturgy was held, which was also attended by the Armenian Ambassador to Brazil, Ashot Galoyan...
Karabakh army: Azerbaijan fired around 1,620 shots at night
The Artsakh defense army, however, is in full control of the frontline…
 Deputy FM: Impunity for Azerbaijan’s crime against Maragha village resulted in new crimes
On 10 April 1992, the Azerbaijani OMON police destructed and burnt down Karabakh’s Maragha village...
 Karabakh army: Azerbaijan fired over 640 shots at night
Adversary violated the ceasefire around 30 times...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news