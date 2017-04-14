Positive dynamics observed in treatment of soldier wounded in April war

Compulsory military serviceman Avetis Zargaryan, who left for Moscow on January 26 after being wounded during the four-day April war, is continuing his intensive rehabilitation treatment, the Facebook page of the Armenian Wounded Heroes Fund (“AWHF”) reads.
Avetisyan has been in Moscow for over two months now, positive dynamics being observed in his treatment. The serviceman, who couldn't move after the April war, is already able to move his legs and hands.
At the very beginning, it was planned to send Avetisyan to India for continuing his treatment there. However, the representatives of the Armenian Defense Ministry were not able to find a plane. In fact, all the expenses for the serviceman's treatment are covered by AWHF, but even in such conditions the ministry didn't give itself trouble to find a plane.
Avetis Zargaryan sustained jaw and spine injuries during the battles in Talish on April 4 last year. Next day Avetis was taken to the Central Clinical Military Hospital of the Armenian Defense Ministry by helicopter.
The serviceman had come from Russia to serve in the Armenian army.