News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
April 13
USD
486.57
EUR
516.06
RUB
8.57
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
April 13
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
486.57
EUR
516.06
RUB
8.57
Show news feed
Armenia PM: We need to create class of professional farmers
12:41, 13.04.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – Farmers in Armenia need to be professional, stated Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan, at Thursday’s Cabinet meeting of the government.

In his words, for many years, the Armenian government had thought that it should only assist farmers and the latter will resolve the rest. But, as per Karapetyan, life has shown that farmers need to be taught as well. 

“But teaching also should not be left to self-flow,” the PM added addressing Minister of Agriculture Ignati Arakelyan. “We should always check on how they [farmers] are applying this knowledge in practice.

“We need to create a class of professional farmers, a special ‘squad’ of farmers.”

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia finance ministry to dissolve Procurement Support Center
27 of its 47 employees will continue working, and about 70 million drams (approx. US$144,000) will be saved annually, on the account of the salaries of the rest…
 Dollar, euro steadily strengthen in Armenia
The country’s stock exchange, however, saw no USD trading on Wednesday…
 Armenia State Revenue Committee, World Bank discuss joint projects
Also, the interlocutors conferred on the current tax and customs policies of the country…
 Armenia PM: We intend to implement reforms in all domains
Karapetyan received the International Monetary Fund (IMF) mission chief for the country…
 Armenia PM: Drafts of regulations will be introduced to public
Our approach is that the lawmaking activity of the state be public and transparent…
 Dollar slightly rises in Armenia
The NASDAQ OMX Armenia stock exchange, however, saw no USD trading on Tuesday...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news