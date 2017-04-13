Armenia PM: We need to create class of professional farmers

YEREVAN. – Farmers in Armenia need to be professional, stated Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan, at Thursday’s Cabinet meeting of the government.
In his words, for many years, the Armenian government had thought that it should only assist farmers and the latter will resolve the rest. But, as per Karapetyan, life has shown that farmers need to be taught as well.
“But teaching also should not be left to self-flow,” the PM added addressing Minister of Agriculture Ignati Arakelyan. “We should always check on how they [farmers] are applying this knowledge in practice.
“We need to create a class of professional farmers, a special ‘squad’ of farmers.”