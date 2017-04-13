Armenia tourism presentation held in Moscow

MOSCOW. – An event presentation devoted to the history, traditions, and tourism of Armenia was held Wednesday at the Embassy of Armenia in Moscow.
In his opening remarks at the event, Armenian Ambassador Vardan Toghanyan stressed the need for deepening cooperation between Armenia’s and Russia’s stakeholders in tourism industry, the embassy informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.
For her part, Zarmine Zeytuntsyan, Chairperson of the State Committee for Tourism of Armenia, noted that Russia tops the list with the number of tourist flow into Armenia.