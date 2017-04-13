Armenia official: We stand ready to work with any investor

YEREVAN. – We are prepared to work with any investor, regardless of political affiliation.
Suren Karayan, Minister of Economic Development and Investments of Armenia, told the aforementioned to reporters, after Thursday’s Cabinet meeting of the government. He noted this when asked about whether they were prepared to work with hypothetical investors in connection with the election promises made by Gagik Tsarukyan.
During the election campaign season, opposition Prosperous Armenia Party Chairman and businessman MP Gagik Tsarukyan, who led Tsarukyan Bloc in the parliamentary election on April 2, had pledged voters that if his bloc were to win the election, his foreign friends would invest US$15 billion into the economy of Armenia.