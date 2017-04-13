Armenia official: GDP growth may exceed 3.2% in 2017

YEREVAN. – In the current year, the GDP of Armenia could exceed the previously projected 3.2 percent.
Minister of Finance Vardan Aramyan told about the abovementioned to reporters, after Thursday’s Cabinet meeting of the government.
In his words, the January-February economic activity index was 6.2 percent.
Overall, however, this indicator could be a bit lower for the first quarter of the year, as the respective results are not yet finalized.
“But the [GDP] growth will not be very low, even in relative comparison,” added Aramyan. “I believe we [Armenia] will have over 3.2 percent, as a result of the entire year.”