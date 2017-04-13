News
Aramyan: Ordinary people will be able to buy Armenia government bonds
16:34, 13.04.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics


YEREVAN. – As of late April, ordinary people also will be able to purchase the government bonds of Armenia.

Minister of Finance Vardan Aramyan noted the aforementioned to reporters, after Thursday’s Cabinet meeting of the government. He added that people can buy these bonds either in person or with credit cards.

But the initial respective auction will take place at the stock exchange, instead of the Central Bank of Armenia.

In addition, as per Aramyan, the more applications are submitted for purchasing government bonds, the amount of the country’s national debt will be set that much more effectively.

The minister added that since government bonds are benchmarks for other financial tools, they could reduce interest rates in the entire financial system of Armenia.

