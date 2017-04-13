News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
April 13
USD
486.59
EUR
517.78
RUB
8.6
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
April 13
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
486.59
EUR
517.78
RUB
8.6
Show news feed
Lavrov to Tillerson: Syria strikes contradict anti-terror fight
16:45, 13.04.2017
Region:World News, Russia, Middle East
Theme: Politics

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov informed that he had told U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson the previous day that Washington’s recent attack on Syria contradict the goal of combating terrorism, RIA Novost reported.

Lavrov noted that they had discussed the need to intensify Russian-U.S. efforts and mobilize the international community to fight terrorism and emphasized that U.S. actions like the April 7 attacks on Syria contradict this task.

According to the FM, Russia insists on the most careful, independent investigation of this incident.

Lavrov noted that the attempt to surreptitiously adopt a Security Council resolution condemning the government are unfounded. Russian minister said they cannot support and will not support these attempts.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Lavrov: Russia has hopes neither with Bashar al-Assad nor with anyone else in Syria
Russia has hopes neither with Assad, nor with anyone else in Syria…
 Trump: We’re not going into Syria
At the same time, the President said the recent US missile attack on a Syrian airbase was necessary…
 G7 countries are committed to preserving Syria's territorial integrity
The EU is committed to the unity, sovereignty, territorial integrity and independence of the Syrian State…
 US submits ultimatum to Russia over Syrian issue
The US Secretary of State Rex Tilerson has submitted an ultimatum to Moscow, in regard to Russia’s assistance to Syria…
 Russian and Iranian FMs call for impartial investigation into Idlib incident
The issue was discussed during a phone conversation...
 Media says about Ivanka Trump’s role in decision on Syria attack
Ivanka Trump was shocked by pictures of those who died and injured in a Sarin nerve gas attack...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news