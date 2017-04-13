Lavrov to Tillerson: Syria strikes contradict anti-terror fight

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov informed that he had told U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson the previous day that Washington’s recent attack on Syria contradict the goal of combating terrorism, RIA Novost reported.

Lavrov noted that they had discussed the need to intensify Russian-U.S. efforts and mobilize the international community to fight terrorism and emphasized that U.S. actions like the April 7 attacks on Syria contradict this task.

According to the FM, Russia insists on the most careful, independent investigation of this incident.

Lavrov noted that the attempt to surreptitiously adopt a Security Council resolution condemning the government are unfounded. Russian minister said they cannot support and will not support these attempts.