EU ambassador to partake in Yerevan tree planting

YEREVAN. – Mayor of Yerevan Taron Margaryan on Thursday met with head of the Delegation of the European Union (EU) to Armenia, Ambassador Piotr Świtalski.
Margaryan underscored the expansion of cooperation with the EU in the management of urban economy, the Yerevan Municipality informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.
Świtalski, in turn, noted that the EU likewise stands ready to increase collaboration with the municipality of the capital city of Armenia.
Also, the interlocutors reflected on the Europe Day events to be held in Yerevan on May 27, and head of the EU delegation to Armenia invited the mayor of Yerevan to these events.
Taron Margaryan, for his part, invited Piotr Świtalski to Saturday’s tree planting in the city. The EU ambassador noted that he will take part in this event, but first and foremost as a resident of Yerevan.