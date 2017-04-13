Karabakh President visits Mataghis village

STEPANAKERT. – President of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR), Bako Sahakyan, on Thursday visited Mataghis village of the Martakert Region.
Sahakyan took part in a tree planting within the framework of landscaping in this rural community, Central Information Department of the Office of the NKR President informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.
Also, the President of Artsakh met with the locals, and discussed the challenges of this village.
In addition, Bako Sahakyan gave specific instructions to the heads of the relevant agencies, so as to properly resolve the matters that were discussed.