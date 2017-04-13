News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
April 13
USD
486.59
EUR
517.78
RUB
8.6
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
April 13
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
486.59
EUR
517.78
RUB
8.6
Show news feed
Karabakh President visits Mataghis village
17:16, 13.04.2017
Region:Karabakh
Theme: Politics

STEPANAKERT. – President of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR), Bako Sahakyan, on Thursday visited Mataghis village of the Martakert Region.

Sahakyan took part in a tree planting within the framework of landscaping in this rural community, Central Information Department of the Office of the NKR President informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

Also, the President of Artsakh met with the locals, and discussed the challenges of this village.

In addition, Bako Sahakyan gave specific instructions to the heads of the relevant agencies, so as to properly resolve the matters that were discussed.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Karabakh economic activity index up by about 20% in December 2016
The GDP growth rate was 109.2 percent in the year past…
 Karabakh achieves 9.2% GDP growth in 2016
Under the conditions of hostilities in April…
 Artsakh Government privatizes gas pipeline system
One bid was earlier submitted by GM Holding LLC, which was announced the winner of the tender...
 Artsakh Defense Minister holds command conferences in a number of military units
During the conferences, issues related to the military units, as well as the army in general were discussed...
 Serj Tankian: I hope it will not take long for my solo concert in Artsakh
The famous American Armenian musician said he wanted very much to come to Nagorno-Karabakh one day to play music, and if he could, to bring other artists, too…
 HALO Trust: All minefields in Karabakh could be cleared by 2020
The Artsakh PM attended an event by this organization, and on the occasion of International Day for Mine Awareness and Assistance in Mine Action…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news