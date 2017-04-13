News
Dollar, euro continue their “ascent” in Armenia
17:26, 13.04.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 486.59/$1 in Armenia on Thursday; this is up by AMD 0.02 from Wednesday, informed the press service of the Central Bank of Armenia.

The exchange rate for one euro was AMD 517.78 (up by AMD 1.72), that of one British pound was AMD 610.28 (up by AMD 2.26), and the rate of one Russian ruble was AMD 8.60 (up by AMD 0.03) in the country.

In addition, one gram of silver, gold and platinum amounted to AMD 286.45, AMD 19,935.44 and AMD 15,049.75, respectively.

The NASDAQ OMX Armenia stock exchange, however, saw no USD trading on Thursday.

This text available in   Հայերեն, Русский and Türkçe
