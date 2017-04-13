Azerbaijan to start large-scale exercises

Azerbaijan will start large-scale exercises on April 16 to inspect the combat readiness, organization of command and control of troops and means, including their interoperability in a combat simulated environment, Trend reported.
The exercises will involve 30,000 military personnel, more than 250 tanks and armored vehicles, up to 200 missiles and artillery systems of different calibres, multiple launch rocket systems and mortars, 25 combat aircrafts of various purposes, as well as new types of electronic warfare assets and unmanned aerial vehicles. The drills will last until April 21.