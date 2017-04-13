News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
April 13
USD
486.59
EUR
517.78
RUB
8.6
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
April 13
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
486.59
EUR
517.78
RUB
8.6
Show news feed
ECHR rules that Russia should pay Beslan mothers about 3 million euros
19:52, 13.04.2017
Region:World News, Russia
Theme: Politics

The European Court of Human Rights ordered that Russia should pay the plaintiffs of Beslan case € 3 million, reports RIA Novosti.

The verdict of the case “Tagaev and Others vs Russia" states the following: "The court unanimously has ruled that Russia violated Article 2 of the European Convention on Human Rights (right to life), since it failed to take preventive measures. The court ruled (6 votes against 1) that Article 13 (right to legal defense) hasn’t been violated, "reads the judgment.

"Russia will have to pay the plaintiffs a total of €2 million 955 thousand for non-pecuniary damage and €88 thousand for the expenses made. The amount per person varies, depending on the level of their sufferings and what kind of measures were taken against them," the documents reads.

The ECHR concluded, that the second article was also violated because of excessive use of force by the security forces. Moscow disagrees with the Court's decision and considers the formulation that Russia did not take sufficient measures to prevent terrorism and to minimize the number of victims unacceptable.

The lawsuit was filed by 409 Russian citizens. According to the plaintiffs the authorities have not effectively investigated the terrorist acts in Beslan.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Terrorist attack in Kabul
A suicide bomber detonated his explosive belt near the police station in Kabul…
 Explosion near Borussia bus before Champions League match
An explosion took place near the bus of Dortmund Borussia soccer club, which should play in the Champions League quarter-finals with Monaco…
 Uzbek arrested in Stockholm after attack admits his guilt
The 39-year old Uzbek Stockholm admitted, that he had carried out a terrorist attack in Stockholm…
 Putin about US air strikes in Syria: It’s boring, girls. We've seen it all
I want to say, it’s boring, girls. We've seen it all…
 4 children killed in Afghanistan blast
Details of the incident have not been reported yet...
Pope Francis confirms his intention to visit Egypt in late April
Francis “very firmly confirmed his trip to Egypt”...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news