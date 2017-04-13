ECHR rules that Russia should pay Beslan mothers about 3 million euros

The European Court of Human Rights ordered that Russia should pay the plaintiffs of Beslan case € 3 million, reports RIA Novosti.

The verdict of the case “Tagaev and Others vs Russia" states the following: "The court unanimously has ruled that Russia violated Article 2 of the European Convention on Human Rights (right to life), since it failed to take preventive measures. The court ruled (6 votes against 1) that Article 13 (right to legal defense) hasn’t been violated, "reads the judgment.

"Russia will have to pay the plaintiffs a total of €2 million 955 thousand for non-pecuniary damage and €88 thousand for the expenses made. The amount per person varies, depending on the level of their sufferings and what kind of measures were taken against them," the documents reads.

The ECHR concluded, that the second article was also violated because of excessive use of force by the security forces. Moscow disagrees with the Court's decision and considers the formulation that Russia did not take sufficient measures to prevent terrorism and to minimize the number of victims unacceptable.

The lawsuit was filed by 409 Russian citizens. According to the plaintiffs the authorities have not effectively investigated the terrorist acts in Beslan.