Armenian bank representatives and InfoWatch President meet in Yerevan’s Ardshinbank

YEREVAN. - The meeting between the heads of Armenian banks and President of InfoWatch, co-founder of Kaspersky Lab, Natalya Kasperskaya, who is one of the most influential and authoritative persons of the Russian IT industry, took place at the head office of Ardshinbank Thursday.

During the meeting such pressing issues as the development of information security sphere, application of automated bank and IT systems, as well as their further improvement were discussed.

At the opening of the meeting, Kasperskaya noted: “Currently it is hard to undervalue the significance of information security. We make use of the Internet and other network technologies every day, this having totally changed our life and becoming the integral part of both our business and daily life. Information security is a rather serious factor in the banking system, the application of the relevant mechanisms by an organization aimed at the preservation of corporate information being indicative of the given organization’s responsibility towards its clients and employees.”

Ms Kasperskaya also added that the digital technologies have totally changed the models of information security insurance, the “traditional” solutions being no longer applicable.

According to the member of Ardshinbank Board and Council of the Armenian Jurisdiction, Artyom Kostandyan, the insurance of information security is currently not only the responsibility of IT technologies, but a corporate function, the responsibility for which should be born by the entire organization, while the information preservation is the main cornerstone of competitiveness.

Chairman of the Ardshinbank Management Board, Mher Grigoryan, for his part, noted that in the modern world cybersecurity and its insurance are very important and key components. The Armenian banks pay great attention to this issue now, he added.

“Regardless of the level considered—local, branch or corporate—the information security is one of the most important components in the entire system of security. Being one of the leaders of the market, our bank is well aware of the significance of this issue and continuously improves the systems aimed at ensuring the information security with the view of responding to all the challenges maximally fast and efficiently. The most important thing in our work is the systematic and, at the same time, individual approach to each client, since our goal is to create and maximally ensure information security at all levels,” Grigoryan concluded.