News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
April 14
USD
486.59
EUR
517.78
RUB
8.6
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
April 14
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
486.59
EUR
517.78
RUB
8.6
Show news feed
Armenian bank representatives and InfoWatch President meet in Yerevan’s Ardshinbank
17:31, 13.04.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. - The meeting between the heads of Armenian banks and President of InfoWatch, co-founder of Kaspersky Lab, Natalya Kasperskaya, who is one of the most influential and authoritative persons of the Russian IT industry, took place at the head office of Ardshinbank Thursday.

During the meeting such pressing issues as the development of information security sphere, application of automated bank and IT systems, as well as their further improvement were discussed.

At the opening of the meeting, Kasperskaya noted: “Currently it is hard to undervalue the significance of information security. We make use of the Internet and other network technologies every day, this having totally changed our life and becoming the integral part of both our business and daily life. Information security is a rather serious factor in the banking system, the application of the relevant mechanisms by an organization aimed at the preservation of corporate information being indicative of the given organization’s responsibility towards its clients and employees.”

Ms Kasperskaya also added that the digital technologies have totally changed the models of information security insurance, the “traditional” solutions being no longer applicable.

According to the member of Ardshinbank Board and Council of the Armenian Jurisdiction, Artyom Kostandyan, the insurance of information security is currently not only the responsibility of IT technologies, but a corporate function, the responsibility for which should be born by the entire organization, while the information preservation is the main cornerstone of competitiveness.

Chairman of the Ardshinbank Management Board, Mher Grigoryan, for his part, noted that in the modern world cybersecurity and its insurance are very important and key components. The Armenian banks pay great attention to this issue now, he added.

“Regardless of the level considered—local, branch or corporate—the information security is one of the most important components in the entire system of security. Being one of the leaders of the market, our bank is well aware of the significance of this issue and continuously improves the systems aimed at ensuring the information security with the view of responding to all the challenges maximally fast and efficiently. The most important thing in our work is the systematic and, at the same time, individual approach to each client, since our goal is to create and maximally ensure information security at all levels,” Grigoryan concluded. 

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Ameriabank’s retail banking performance in 2016 (infographics)
The Bank has reported strong performance in retail banking...
 Armenia Central Bank issues 4 new gold commemorative coins (PHOTOS)
The “Noah’s Ark” coins were minted in Germany…
 Armenia Central Bank declares Saturday business day
Ahead of Sunday’s parliamentary election…
 Global Finance magazine names Ameriabank the Best Bank in Armenia in 2017
All selections were made by the editors of Global Finance after extensive consultations with corporate financial executives…
 27 German banks get involved in Russian money laundering in Europe
At least 27 German banks get involved in Russian money laundering in Europe…
 Union of Banks of Armenia: Parties pledge to reduce interest rate on credit but how?
According to him, the deputy candidates promise to ensure 3-4 percent interest rate in credit but it is unclear where they will get such cheap resources...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news