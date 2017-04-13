Kyrgyzstan may follow suit Kazakhstan in shifting to Latin alphabet

The Cyrillic alphabet hinders the technological development and modernization of Kyrgyzstan, MP of Ata-Meken faction, Kanibek Imanaliyev, said at the Zhogorku Kenesh (country's parliament) session Thursday, Vecherniy Bishkek reports.
''The Cyrillic alphabet is our intellectual heritage, and we will apparently make use of it. But we will still have to shift to Latin alphabet by 2030-2040. This is what time and development of technologies requires,'' Imanaliyev said.
He also added that for smooth shift to the Latin alphabet, it is necessary to start training the philologists of the republic already now.
Earlier in the day, Kazakhstan President Nursultan Nazarbayev instructed the Government to draw up the schedule of shifting from Kazakh alphabet to Latin one.