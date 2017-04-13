Morbidly obese baby girl alarms doctors by weighing in at nearly THREE stone at just eight months old

Armenia PM on roads: We don't have 90 bln, what should we do? (PHOTOS)

Trump is optimistic about Russian-American relations

Statement of Trump raises prices for gold

Canadian MP calls to end cycle of Armenian Genocide denial

Putin discusses Russia-US relations with members of Security Council

ECHR rules that Russia should pay Beslan mothers about 3 million euros

Karabakh President receives members of Francophone Youth Parliament of Armenia

Apple has a secret team working on the holy grail for treating diabetes

Seminar on cybsersecurity held at Yerevan's HayTech center

EAEU experts: Our countries should think about limiting export of raw materials

2 billion people drink contaminated water – WHO

Baku cassation court rejects Lapshin’s appeal

Azerbaijan to start large-scale exercises

Trial against Marat Ueldanov begins in Azerbaijan

Dollar, euro continue their “ascent” in Armenia

Kremlin: Putin and Tillerson touch upon Ukraine

OSCE reports on intimidation of opponents of Erdogan's expansion of powers

Karabakh President visits Mataghis village

PM: Armenian Government ready to subsidize commercial loans

Alexis Ohanian, his grandfather attend LA premiere of The Promise

Armenia, Azerbaijan, Russia religious leaders to discuss Karabakh

EU ambassador to partake in Yerevan tree planting

64 babies were born in Yerevan on April 12

Turkey demands visa-free travel from EU as condition of migrant deal

Lavrov to Tillerson: Syria strikes contradict anti-terror fight

How to use Rainbow Light filter for editing selfies?

Eurovision 2017. German representative Levina’s walk in Yerevan and exclusive interview with NEWS.am STYLE

Aramyan: Ordinary people will be able to buy Armenia government bonds

Minister says Armenia needs moderate inflation

Dairy-free diets warning over risk to bone health

Armenia official: GDP growth may exceed 3.2% in 2017

Lebanon citizen commits suicide in Yerevan

Minister says they anticipate $850mn investment in Armenia economy this year

Armenia President heads for Kyrgyzstan

Newly discovered chewing gum could detect cancer disease

Armenia official: We stand ready to work with any investor

US married couple kills son after watching “Manchester by the Sea”

Armenia finance ministry to dissolve Procurement Support Center

UEFA President visits Holy Etchmiadzin

Armenia tourism presentation held in Moscow

A tattoo may be at-risk of heat stroke

Cher explains why UK and US do not recognize Armenian Genocide

Kyrgyzstan to host EAEU summit and CSTO leaders’ informal meeting

Trump: Tillerson's meetings in Russia goes better than anticipated

Armenia PM: We need to create class of professional farmers

Armenian government approves memorandum with Investors' Club of Armenia

Swiss ambassador to Azerbaijan urges parties to Karabakh conflict to hold meaningful peace talks

NATO Secretary General: Russia becomes more aggressive

Global oil prices are stable

Daily fruit intake can slash diabetes risk by 12%

Armenia to get special status of safe area for refugees?

Newspaper: Russia has begun policy of withdrawal regarding Karabakh conflict?

Kardashians, Cher, others attend LA premiere of Armenian Genocide movie, The Promise

Karabakh army: Azerbaijan fired around 300 shots at night

Kim Kardashian reflects on Armenian Genocide movie, The Promise

Russia blocks UN Security Council resolution on Syria

Russia and US stand for implementation of UN Security Council resolution on Korean issue

Russia is ready to resume agreement with US on preventing incidents in Syria

Lavrov: Russia has hopes neither with Bashar al-Assad nor with anyone else in Syria

Lavrov and Tillerson will reveal accumulated ‘irritants’ in relations between two countries

Rosneft is considering possibility of suing Financial Times

Moscow and Washington have different views on chemical attack in Syria

Lavrov: Attempts to hinder cooperation between Moscow and Washington are unrealistic

Boy, 11, loses a testicle after it TWISTED 540 degrees cutting off the blood supply

Bibilov: There is 100% probability that South Ossetia will join Russia

Putin approves Russia’s intention to improve relations with US

Russia and United States agree to cooperate in Syria

IMF: Disbursements to Armenia to arrive at 100-110 mln in June 2014-17

Zakharova: Note on conducting Ueldanov-Galustyan’s medical examination sent to Azerbaijan

IMF: Borrowing extra $100 mln will do no harm to Armenia

Zakharova: Russian Embassy in Baku continues closely watching situation round Lapshin

Official: Coalition between Armenia ruling party and Tsarukyan bloc not discussed now

Spokesman: Artak Zakaryan and Artak Davtyan may be appointed deputy defense ministers

Study finds protein that increases efficacy of vaccines

Terrorist attack in Kabul

«We can not let this happen to another group of people». Cher about Armenian Genocide

Russian FM considers US version of Moscow's involvement in chemical attack in Idlib irresponsible

Lavrov to visit Abkhazia

IMF expects Armenia’s economy to grow by 3% in 2017

Preliminary investigation of Sasna Tsrer’s case completed

UEFA President: One of the best players of Europe is Armenian

16-year-old girl is the youngest American ever diagnosed with stage 4 ovarian cancer

Putin meets with Tillerson

German police have arrested suspect of explosion in Dortmund

Armenia and Iran discuss development of economic relations

Meeting between Lavrov and Tillerson is over

Armenia President attends groundbreaking of Vagharshapat Football Academy (PHOTOS)

Armenia Defense Minister, ICRC delegation head discuss missing persons (PHOTOS)

Pan-Armenian Orchestra project turns into reality

Former Karabakh defense minister to attend consideration of lower court’s decision appeal

Armenia MP, UK Ambassador discuss process of appealing election results

Firefighter mum, 31, left paralysed after weightlifting more than 20 stone in gym

Armenian Embassy takes part in event marking 150th anniversary of Canada

EAEU new customs code to enter into force 6 months later than expected?

Dollar, euro steadily strengthen in Armenia

Karabakh economic activity index up by about 20% in December 2016

Ambassador: Official, who is for war against Karabakh, can’t be UNESCO Director General

Ucom subscribers to call Russia without additional codes from monthly inclusions of minutes

Injecting virus into brain may relieve Parkinson’s symptoms