Statement of Trump raises prices for gold

The statement of the US President Donald Trump caused great fluctuations in the financial markets. On April 13, the price of troy ounce of gold (about 31.1 grams) reached a record level this year, to $ 1288.67 US, reports DW.
The reason for the sharp rise of gold price is drop of dollar rate in the US, which led to gold prices drop in markets, outside the dollar zone and as a result, to the growth of demand. In an earlier interview with the Wall Street Journal Trump expressed an opinion, that the rate of dollar is too high.