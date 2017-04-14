N. Korea prepares to celebrate founder’s birth anniversary

Foreign journalists assembled in North Korea’s capital city Pyongyang on Thursday on the occasion of a “big and important event” that is taking place against the backdrop of rising geopolitical tensions in the region, and in connection with this country’s nuclear tests and the US Navy strike group moving toward the Korean peninsula, reported Reuters news agency.
North Korea has invited foreign media to cover celebrations this week of the 105th birth anniversary—on Saturday—of founding president Kim Il-Sung, the grandfather of current leader Kim Jong-un.
About 200 foreign reporters have gathered in Pyongyang ahead of the Day of the Sun, the annual public holiday in North Korea on April 15, to celebrate the birth anniversary of Kim Il-sung
North Korean officials, however, have not released any details of these celebrations.