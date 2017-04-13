News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
April 13
USD
486.59
EUR
517.78
RUB
8.6
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
April 13
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
486.59
EUR
517.78
RUB
8.6
Show news feed
Seminar on cybsersecurity held at Yerevan's HayTech center
18:57, 13.04.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society, Innovations

YEREVAN. - Upon the joint initiative of the Defense Ministry of Armenia and HayTech cybersecurity center, Softline Armenia organized a seminar dedicated to the discussion of cybersecurity issues at HayTech center.

The meeting was attended by representatives of different agencies, IT companies and bloggers, the Defense Ministry informed Armenian News – NEWS.am.

At the seminar, one of the international leaders of the sector, Checkpoint Software, presented the normative solutions, which are currently applied in the sphere of cybersecurity.

This has been the second similar seminar held upon the joint initiative of the Armenian Defense Ministry and HayTech cybersecurity center. Such meeting-discussions on the IT sector aim to enable the sphere specialists to get familiarized with the best practice and learn about the modern solutions and approaches to the IT sphere and cybersecurity.

Checkpoint Software, which was established in 1993, was the first to apply FireWall-1 in and its own-made State ful inspection systems in the IT security sector. 

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն, Русский and Türkçe
Print
Read more:
All
How to use Rainbow Light filter for editing selfies?
PicsArt , a social photo editing app, released a free sticker pack called “Rainbow Dreams” ...
 Armenia’s IT companies present results of their participation in ICANN58 and CEBIT2017
CEBIT is one of the largest technological events, which is attended by over 3000 participating companies...
 Drones in Holland search for dog’s droppings
The Dutch company has recently began using drones for searching dog’s droppings left in the Netherlands' streets…
 Booking.com to be suspended in Turkey
On the basis of a lawsuit on unfair competition…
 Ban on laptops and tablets on flights to US and UK comes into effect
he authorities stated that devices “larger than a smartphone” must travel in the hold...
 Armenia PM, heads of IT sector in EAEU countries discuss collaboration
“We underscore the implementation of the agreed policy in the IT and digitization sector,” Karapetyan noted, in particular…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news