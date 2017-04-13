Seminar on cybsersecurity held at Yerevan's HayTech center

YEREVAN. - Upon the joint initiative of the Defense Ministry of Armenia and HayTech cybersecurity center, Softline Armenia organized a seminar dedicated to the discussion of cybersecurity issues at HayTech center.

The meeting was attended by representatives of different agencies, IT companies and bloggers, the Defense Ministry informed Armenian News – NEWS.am.

At the seminar, one of the international leaders of the sector, Checkpoint Software, presented the normative solutions, which are currently applied in the sphere of cybersecurity.

This has been the second similar seminar held upon the joint initiative of the Armenian Defense Ministry and HayTech cybersecurity center. Such meeting-discussions on the IT sector aim to enable the sphere specialists to get familiarized with the best practice and learn about the modern solutions and approaches to the IT sphere and cybersecurity.

Checkpoint Software, which was established in 1993, was the first to apply FireWall-1 in and its own-made State ful inspection systems in the IT security sector.