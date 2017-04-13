News
EAEU experts: Our countries should think about limiting export of raw materials
18:52, 13.04.2017
Region:World News, Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics, Economics

The Eurasian Union countries should think about limiting the export of raw products, experts of EAEU states noted at Yerevan-Astana-Bishkek-Minsk telebridge Thursday.

The telebridge was dedicated to the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council, which will be held in Bishkek Friday.

According to the experts, Russia, which has limited the export of rawhide and semi-finished leather, is exemplary in this respect. Time showed that this practice was correct, the shoe manufacturing having increased a lot in Russia in the course of these years.

''The ban on exporting leather is also in force in Belarus but the processes go on slowly, our economy not getting what it could, since shoe manufacturing is well-developed here.  But in any case the bans can work only as a temporary measure: Everything needs to be smoothed out then by purely economical measures,'' said deputy chairman of the Coordination Council of the Union of Legal Entities of the Republican Confederation of Entrepreneurs, Naum Kats.

Zhumakadir Akeneyev (Kyrgyzstan), PhD in economics, for his part, noted that several million sheepskin is collected per year in the republic famous for its cattle breeding traditions.

''They are taken to China for a song, whereas we could arrange cooperation deliveries within the Eurasian Union. That would be beneficial for both sides,'' he said.

Executive director of the Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs of Armenia, Eduard Kirakosyan, noted that such measures may prove to be useful for Armenia as well, since the leather production is recovering in the country, there having been no obstructing duties on the export of unprocessed leather so far. 

This text available in   Հայերեն, Русский and Türkçe
