UN: Large part of Mosul is destroyed

Most of the Iraqi city Mosul was destroyed during the assault. This was stated by the coordinator of the UN humanitarian coordinator in Iraq Lise Grande, DW reports.
According to her, the site survey and the satellite photos show that more than 1,100 buildings of the city has been destroyed. About 300 thousand inhabitants fled the Western Mosul, and another hundred thousand may follow their pattern. The eastern part of the city was liberated in 2017. In February there were launched attacks on the western Mosul.