Russian gas price for Belarus to amount to less than $ 130 per thousand cubic meters

Russian gas price for Belarus will amount to less than $ 130 per thousand cubic meters, said the Russian Deputy Prime Minister Arkady Dvorkovich, reports RIA Novosti.
"For some prices, there will be applied reducing coefficients, which will bring the prices to a pre-agreed price levels, enshrined in our agreements. That price, I would say, will be less than $ 130 per thousand cubic meters, "said Dvorkovich.
Dvorkovich also stressed, that Russian oil supplies to Belarus will reach their full capacity in delivery and there will be no problems in making the deliveries reach 24 million tons per year.