Mahçupyan says how he will vote during Turkey's referendum on constitutional amendments
00:30, 14.04.2017
Region:Turkey
Theme: Politics, Society

Former key advisor to Turkish former PM Ahmet Davutoğlu, Etyen Mahçupyan, announced that he will vote ''no'' during the referendum on constitutional amendments in Turkey.

In the article published on Karar.com, Mahçupyan stressed that he is for the presidential system but the option proposed by the constitutional amendments is not a presidential but one-man regime, which he will give a ''no'' vote.

''Others' opinions cannot influence my decision. My decision is precise,' the former advisor wrote.

Turkey will hold a referendum on constitutional amendments on April 16. In case of a positive result, the country will shift to the presidential system of governance. 

This text available in   Հայերեն
