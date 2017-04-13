News
Armenia PM on roads: We don't have 90 bln, what should we do? (PHOTOS)
21:32, 13.04.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Economics


YEREVAN. - Prime Minister of Armenia Karen Karapetyan on Thursday visited the Ministry of Transport, Communication and Information Technologies.

 

During the consultation with the management staff, the current programs, existing issues and the work done were discussed, the Information and Public Relations Department of the Government informed Armenian News – NEWS.am.

 

The PM was reported on the current situation in the road construction sphere. It was noted that 3600 out of 7400 km road network is in the domain of the ministry service, 3800 km being in the domain of provinces. Nearly 20 percent of the roads network, 1400 km, is in a good condition, while 600 km is in a bad condition and needs urgent restoration. The remaining 5400 km is in an average condition and can still be maintained by means of service. The PM was also informed that a program of road network development for 5-7 years has been drawn up, according to which the volume of expected investments in the sphere of road maintenance and commissioning amounts to 90 billion AMD.

 

''You know that we don't have that 90 billion AMD. How should we solve the issue? We should classify the roads according to which type is more efficient in communities. After drawing the map we should make re-calculation,'' Karapetyan said.

Karapetyan was also briefed on the condition of interprovincial and intra-provincial road network and availability of transportation. It was noted that 153 interprovincial and 263 intraprovincial routes operate in the country, serving 644 communities of the republic.

The Prime Minister instructed to draw up and submit to the Government in a two-month period the feasibility study of the common route network, following which the further steps will be discussed. 

 

Armenia News - NEWS.am
This text available in   Հայերեն
