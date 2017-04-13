News
MFA: China and Russia to maintain close relations this year
21:39, 13.04.2017
Region:World News, Russia
Theme: Politics

Leaders of China and Russia will maintain close relations, Spokesman for Chinese Foreign Ministry, Lu Kang, said on Thursday, Xinhua reports.

“A number of mechanisms of high-level mutual visits, including that of annual mutual visits between China and Russia, are in place between the two states. The heads of state of China and Russia will continue close exchanges this year to develop bilateral relations,” Lu noted.

In his words, Chinese-Russian relations of comprehensive strategic partnership and cooperation demonstrate more active development tendency at a high level. The high level meetings have become more frequent, the cooperation in trade, investment, energy, humanitarian spheres and between the regions of two countries having achieved new results.

The two sides maintain close communication and coordination on international hotspot issues, playing the role of stabilizer in insuring international and regional peace and security in the world, said Lu.

"No matter how the external environment changes, we will develop and deepen our comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination," he added.

