Canadian MP calls to end cycle of Armenian Genocide denial
21:16, 13.04.2017
Region:Armenia, Turkey
Theme: Politics

Canadian MP Bryan May sent a strong and clear message on the importance of ending the cycle of denial as he commemorates the 102nd anniversary of the Armenian Genocide in the House of Commons.

“...All nations and peoples must recognize genocide as not a political issue but a historic one. The victims' memories are desecrated today by the wilful ignorance of those who choose to deny these events. Reflecting on genocides, including Armenia, Ukraine, Rwanda, Bosnia, Yazidis, and the Holocaust, we must commit ourselves to the obligations that our humanity demands, ensuring genocide is ended..,” he said.

The Armenian National Committee of Canada thanked MP May for his steadfast support and principled stance on this very important cause.

