China's FM: China and Russia will maintain close contacts this year

The North Korea is aware, that the US intends to make a preventive strike against the nuclear facilities and is ready to strike back, stated the Ambassador of the North Korea to Moscow, Zin Zen, reports Interfax.
"Today, the events became uncontrollable on the Korean Peninsula, as the US and the South Korea are initiating activities that aim to eliminate our Peninsula, overthrow our leader, and make a preventive strike against our nuclear and missile facilities," Zen told at an event organized on the day of the Sun in the Korean Embassy.
"Our army and our people are closely watching the activities of the hostile forces, and in case of even a small provocation, they are ready to strike, and suppress provocations," he said.
Meanwhile, the North Korean diplomat said that Pyongyang intends to strengthen relations with Russia. On the day of Sun, Koreans celebrate the birthday of their leader, Kim Il-Sung. He would have turned 105 years old this year. Kim Il-sung died in 1994 at the age of 82.