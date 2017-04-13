News
Thursday
April 13
News
Putin and Erdoğan discuss Syria
22:42, 13.04.2017
Region:Russia, Turkey, Middle East
Theme: Politics

President of Russia Vladimir Putin discussed the development of situation round Syria  with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdoğan during a phone conversation Thursday.   

The sides expressed willingness to continue the joint work for the purpose of strengthening the ceasefire regime and contributing to the inter-Syrian negotiation process, the Kremlin press-service informed.

“The leaders expressed themselves in favor of detailed international investigation of the chemical weapon incident in Khan Sheikhun town on 4 April 2017. 

When considering the bilateral issues, the presidents agreed to instruct their relevant governments to activate the work aimed at the implementation of the decisions adopted at the 6th session of the Cooperation Council held in Moscow on 10 March 2017,” the statement reads.  

Armenia News - NEWS.am
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
