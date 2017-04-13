News
Georgia FM dubs Lavrov’s visits to Abkhazia a “provocation”
23:35, 13.04.2017
Region:Georgia, Russia
Theme: Politics

Foreign Minister of Georgia, Mikheil Janelidze, considers the planned visit of his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov to Abkhazia as a “provocative step,” Georgia Online reports.

“We see that Russia continues its provocative steps and actions. Unfortunately, this is not the first visit of the Russian FM to the occupied regions. This is a blatant disregard of international law, international norms and principles. Apparently, the international community supports the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Georgia and wil always be by Georgia’s side when the norms of international law and peaceful settlement of the conflict are concerned,” Janelidze noted. 

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
