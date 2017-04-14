News
US is ready to launch preemptive strike against North Korea
16:07, 14.04.2017
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

The U.S. is ready to  launch preemptive strike against North Korea if it appeared Pyongyang was going to launch a nuclear weapons test, NBC News reported quoting multiple senior U.S. intelligence officials.

According to them, if the U.S. is convinced North Korea will follow through on a test, it can preemptively deploy Tomahawk missiles from two warships parked in the region. American heavy bombers are also positioned in Guam to attack North Korea.

The U.S. strike could include missiles and bombs, cyber and special operations on the ground.

 

