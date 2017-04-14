News
Friday
April 14
Erdogan rules out extradition of detained German journalist Deniz Yucel
16:10, 14.04.2017
Region:Turkey
Theme: Politics

Detained German-Turkish journalist Deniz Yucel will not be extradited to Germany as long as Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is in power, the president told TGRT Turkish TV.

According to him, Germany does not extradite Turkish citizens, so Turkey will handle German citizens in the same way.

Erdogan emphasized that the authorities have proofs that the German journalist is “a real spy” and “a terrorist” having links with Kurdistan Workers' Party.

 German daily Die Welt (The World) reporter Deniz Yucel was arrest in Istanbul on February 14. He is suspected of “membership in a terrorist organization, terrorism propaganda, and use of inaccurate information.”

