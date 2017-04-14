News
Newspaper: Armenia MP-elect orders brandy with his photograph
10:35, 14.04.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Former governor of Armenia’s Shirak Province, Romik Manukyan, who has been elected MP from the regional representation list of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation (ARF) Dashnaktsutyun Party, has ordered brandy with his photograph and with the inscription “Haghtanak” (Victory), reported Haykakan Zhamanak (Armenian Times) newspaper.

“The ARF logo is at the back of the brandy bottle, and the number 10 is written at the top.

“Romik Manukyan posted this photo on his Facebook page.

“Armtimes.com tried to ask Romik Manukyan what brandy this was, what the purpose was (…), and how many such brandy bottles he ordered. But the ARF MP-elect did not answer our phone calls,” wrote Haykakan Zhamanak.

