News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
April 14
USD
486.59
EUR
517.78
RUB
8.6
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
April 14
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
486.59
EUR
517.78
RUB
8.6
Show news feed
Newspaper: Congress-PPA bloc will try to challenge Armenia vote results
13:10, 14.04.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

The Congress-PPA bloc [i.e. People’s Party of Armenia] will appeal to the Constitutional Court on Friday to challenge the results of the Armenian April 2 parliamentary elections, Zhamanak newspaper reported.

“The processes that are planned after the elections will be postponed for two weeks, in connection with the filing the claim in the Constitutional Court. The decision of the Congress-PPA bloc to appeal to the Constitutional Court keeps the authorities and opposition forces tense, as they will remain in a state of uncertainty for another two weeks. At the same time it is considered that the grounds for applying to the Constitutional Court are not so serious, and this minimizes the probability of a positive outcome for the bloc. Especially when the Constitutional Court did not satisfy more reasonable claims during the past elections,” Zhamanak noted.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Newspaper: Armenia MP-elect orders brandy with his photograph
The ARF logo is at the back of this brandy bottle, and the number 10 is written at the top…
 Former Karabakh defense minister to attend consideration of lower court’s decision appeal
The Appeals Court will consider the appeal on April 20...
 Newspaper: Armenia President decides on candidate for next Parliament speaker
And the nominee for new head of the National Assembly faction of the ruling party…
 Newspaper: Armenia ex-FM Vartan Oskanian flies to US, he is leaving politics
“According to our information, [US-born former FM] Raffi Hovannisian (…), who likewise has serious personal problems, also has left for the US”…
 Newspaper: European direction no longer Armenia’s priority
Respective changes are expected in the new parliament of the country…
 Newspaper: Armenia President, Gagik Tsarukyan hold talk
But they did not speak about forming a coalition in the new parliament…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news