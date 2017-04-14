Newspaper: Congress-PPA bloc will try to challenge Armenia vote results

The Congress-PPA bloc [i.e. People’s Party of Armenia] will appeal to the Constitutional Court on Friday to challenge the results of the Armenian April 2 parliamentary elections, Zhamanak newspaper reported.

“The processes that are planned after the elections will be postponed for two weeks, in connection with the filing the claim in the Constitutional Court. The decision of the Congress-PPA bloc to appeal to the Constitutional Court keeps the authorities and opposition forces tense, as they will remain in a state of uncertainty for another two weeks. At the same time it is considered that the grounds for applying to the Constitutional Court are not so serious, and this minimizes the probability of a positive outcome for the bloc. Especially when the Constitutional Court did not satisfy more reasonable claims during the past elections,” Zhamanak noted.