Friday
April 14
Man enters into Armenia’s Lake Sevan on boat, but does not return
10:50, 14.04.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

YEREVAN. – The Ministry of Emergency Situations of Armenia received a report on Thursday at 10:05pm.

Accordingly, a person had entered into Lake Sevan on a boat, nearby Artsvanist village in Gegharkunik Province, but had not returned, and rescuers were needed.

Fire and rescue squads as well as a special water rescue team were dispatched to the scene.

It was found out that the said person was Artsvanist resident H. Y., 46, and an empty boat was found in the lake.

Water rescuers conducted search operations in Lake Sevan. But, subsequently, these operations were suspended due to darkness, adverse weather conditions, and powerful waves.

The search, however, resumed on Friday at 7:53am.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
