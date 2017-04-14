Russia quits Eurovision Song Contest 2017

Тhe European Broadcasting Union (EBU) stated that Russia will not be able to take part in the international Eurovision Song Contest 2017.
As Russian Eurovision entrant, Julia Samoylova, will not be permitted to travel to Kyiv to compete in the Eurovision Song Contest 2017, the EBU formally offered two alternative proposals to Channel One in a bid to find a solution that would enable Russia to continue their participation in this year’s event.
“These proposals were to either take part via satellite or to change their chosen artist to one who could legally travel to Ukraine for the duration of the Contest. Sadly both proposals have been rejected by Channel One and they have now announced they do not intend to broadcast the Eurovision Song Contest 2017. Unfortunately this means Russia will no longer be able to take part in this year’s competition. We very much wanted all 43 countries to be able to participate and did all we could to achieve this,” the EBU states.
Ukraine's security services barred singer Julia Samoylova because she “illegally entered the Crimea to perform at a concert in 2015.”