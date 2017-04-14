News
Georgia Armenians ask country officials to start official discussion of Armenian Genocide recognition
11:37, 14.04.2017
Region:Armenia, Georgia, Turkey
Theme: Politics

Armenian NGOs in Georgia have petitioned to the country’s parliament, president and prime minister, with a request that Georgia start official discussion of recognizing Armenian Genocide, informed the press service of the Armenian Community of Georgia. 

“The crime committed by Turkey is regarded as Genocide, a crime against humanity,” specifically reads the petition. “Today, the fact of the 1915-23 Armenian Genocide is recognized, and its organizer, Turkey, has been condemned by more than 20 countries (…). [A total of] 47 of the 50 US states as well as a whole range of international organizations (…) also have recognized the fact of the committing of genocide against the Armenian people.

“In the name of justice and democratic values, we (…) call on you to join the civilized world community, respect the will of the citizens of the Republic of Georgia, and launch in the Parliament of Georgia the discussion of the matter of the recognition of the fact of the genocide of the Armenian people.”

Armenia News - NEWS.am
This text available in   Հայերեն, Русский and Türkçe
