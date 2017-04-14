Armenia is 84th in tourism competitiveness ranking, 34th in safety indicator

Armenia is 84th in the World Economic Forum (WEF) Travel and Tourism Competitiveness rankings for 2017.
Armenia’s neighbors Georgia and Azerbaijan are 70th and 71st, respectively.
The WEF experts have rated 136 countries.
The respective report was compiled on the basis of various indicators including safety, where Armenia is ranked 34th while Azerbaijan and Georgia are 35th and 29th, in that order.
Accordingly, Finland is the safest country, just like in the previous year’s rankings.
And experts consider Colombia as the least safe country in the world.
These rankings are based on various factors including the business climate, safety, health and food, presence of armed conflicts, and level of crime and terrorism threat.