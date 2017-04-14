Armenian and Moldovan presidents discuss cooperation

Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan, who is in Kyrgyzstan on a working visit, met with the President of Moldova Igor Dodon on the sidelines of session of the Eurasian Economic Supreme Council.
The agenda of the session contains the item on granting Moldova the observer status at the Eurasian Economic Union, Armenian president's press office reported.
Presidents Serzh Sargsyan and Igor Dodon discussed the agenda of the Armenian-Moldovan cooperation in the bilateral as well as multilateral formats and stressed the importance of invigorating the political dialogue between the two states, development of cooperation in the trade, economic, and humanitarian areas, which, according to the Presidents, is in the interests of the two nations.
The parties concurred that it is necessary to expand the legal framework. In this context, they stressed the importance of the interparliamentary relations and contacts and holding meetings of the intergovernmental commission on cooperation in the areas of trade and economy.