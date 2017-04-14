Rescuers find body of man that disappeared in Armenia’s Lake Sevan

YEREVAN. – Rescuers have discovered the dead body of the man that had gone missing in Armenia’s Lake Sevan, on Thursday.

Rescuers on Friday found the body of H. Y. at around 9:15am, some 200 meters from the lakeshore, the Ministry of Emergency Situations (MES) informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

As reported earlier, the MES received a report on Thursday at 10:05pm.

Accordingly, a person had entered into Lake Sevan on a boat, nearby Artsvanist village in Gegharkunik Province, but had not returned, and rescuers were needed.

Fire and rescue squads as well as a special water rescue team were dispatched to the scene.

It was found out that the said person was Artsvanist resident H. Y., 46, and an empty boat was found in the lake.

Water rescuers conducted search operations in Lake Sevan. But, subsequently, these operations were suspended due to darkness, adverse weather conditions, and powerful waves.

The search, however, had resumed on Friday at 7:53am.