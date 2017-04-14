News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
April 14
USD
486.59
EUR
517.78
RUB
8.6
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
April 14
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
486.59
EUR
517.78
RUB
8.6
Show news feed
Putin proposes to hold next EAEU summit in Moscow
13:08, 14.04.2017
Region:Russia
Theme: Politics

Russian President Vladimir Putin proposed to convene the next Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) summit in October in Moscow, stated Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko.

Speaking at the meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council, he noted that the improvement of the EAEU agreement should not coincide with the “technical corrections” at the end of the year, according to TASS  news agency of Russia. 

Also, the Belarusian president proposed to make 2017 a breakthrough year for the EAEU, and to this end, in his view, several priority measures should be taken.

The Eurasian Economic Union comprises Armenia, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն, Русский and Türkçe
Print
Read more:
All
Moldova is granted EAEU observer status
The president of Kyrgyzstan informed this at Friday’s meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council…
 EAEU experts: Our countries should think about limiting export of raw materials
''The ban on exporting leather is also in force in Belarus but the processes go on slowly, our economy not getting what it could..."
 Kyrgyzstan to host EAEU summit and CSTO leaders’ informal meeting
2017 will be devoted to the creation of the best conditions for business development in the Eurasian area...
EAEU new customs code to enter into force 6 months later than expected?
The Eurasian Economic Union comprises Armenia, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan…
 Kazakhstan president urges to raise Eurasian Union economies to one level
Countries' assistance to each other should be provided...
 Medvedev: It's large market, where we can ‘whistle’
We work with you to make your agriculture more competitive overseas and at the domestic market…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news