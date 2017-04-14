Putin proposes to hold next EAEU summit in Moscow

Russian President Vladimir Putin proposed to convene the next Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) summit in October in Moscow, stated Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko.
Speaking at the meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council, he noted that the improvement of the EAEU agreement should not coincide with the “technical corrections” at the end of the year, according to TASS news agency of Russia.
Also, the Belarusian president proposed to make 2017 a breakthrough year for the EAEU, and to this end, in his view, several priority measures should be taken.
The Eurasian Economic Union comprises Armenia, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan.